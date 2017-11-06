Young man killed, three injured in terrorist attack in Sweida countryside

A young man was killed and three others were injured when an armed group opened fire on passing cars on the main road linking villages of Zakir and al-Soura al-Saghira in Sweida northern countryside in a new breach of the de-escalation zone in the southern area.

A source at Sweida Police Command said that “an armed group on Sunday evening closed the western highway to the north of Sweida city through putting stones on it in a place that is difficult to see and they opened fire towards the passing cars to force them to stop.”