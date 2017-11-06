Young man killed, three injured in terrorist attack in Sweida countryside

A young man was killed and three others were injured when an armed group opened fire on passing cars on the main road linking villages of Zakir and al-Soura al-Saghira in Sweida northern countryside in a new breach of the de-escalation zone in the southern area.
A source at Sweida Police Command said that “an armed group on Sunday evening closed the western highway to the north of Sweida city through putting stones on it in a place that is difficult to see and they opened fire towards the passing cars to force them to stop.”
“A car with three young men onboard overturned and the armed group opened fire on them after they managed to get out of the car while flames were rising from it as one of them was killed and the two others sustained wounds of varying degrees,” according to the source.
“Gunmen also opened fire on another car with two men onboard, injuring one of them,” the source added, indicating that all the injured were transported to Sweida National Hospital to receive the required treatment and their situation is stable.